Zim protest brings traffic to halt
Despite heavy rains in the morning, crowds still gathered in Harare’s Central Africa Unity Square.
HARARE - Traffic was brought to a halt in central Harare on Thursday as cheering and whistling crowds took to the streets to protest against growing economic hardships.
The protesters carried placards saying 'No to Zimbabwe’s local currency, the bond note', and hailing Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa as the solution to the country’s economic problems.
I’m grateful that there is a already a huge crowd forming at the Africa Unity square for the protest despite the heavy rains in the capital. Join us now. Fellow citizens, I urge you to always be peaceful .Peace is our strength. Peace is our voice. Peace until victory!!#Godisinit— Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 29, 2018
THANK YOU ZIMBABWE!!!Massive show braving the rains....Harare Demonstration in pics.The people’s determination is so humbling.Change in our lifetime!#Godisinit pic.twitter.com/hqrlaT5rCE— Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 29, 2018
The march was supposed to be non-partisan, but many of the demonstrators were vocal in their support of Chamisa.
Some carried banners written ‘Chamisa my president’, and ‘Chamisa the solution’.
This demonstration was the first major one called by the MDC since before the polls in July.
The party had called on people to come out in their thousands to protest against a new tax, cash, and fuel shortages and rising prices.
There had been fears that troublemakers could infiltrate the march, and trigger violence, and police say they’re on high alert.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
