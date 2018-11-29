Zim protest brings traffic to halt

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zim protest brings traffic to halt

Despite heavy rains in the morning, crowds still gathered in Harare’s Central Africa Unity Square.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa addressing Zimbabwean crowd at his mass protest in Harare on 29 November 2018. Picture: @Nelsonchamisa/Twitter
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa addressing Zimbabwean crowd at his mass protest in Harare on 29 November 2018. Picture: @Nelsonchamisa/Twitter
49 minutes ago

HARARE - Traffic was brought to a halt in central Harare on Thursday as cheering and whistling crowds took to the streets to protest against growing economic hardships.

The protesters carried placards saying 'No to Zimbabwe’s local currency, the bond note', and hailing Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa as the solution to the country’s economic problems.

Despite heavy rains in the morning, crowds still gathered in Harare’s Africa Unity Square.

The march was supposed to be non-partisan, but many of the demonstrators were vocal in their support of Chamisa.

Some carried banners written ‘Chamisa my president’, and ‘Chamisa the solution’.

This demonstration was the first major one called by the MDC since before the polls in July.

The party had called on people to come out in their thousands to protest against a new tax, cash, and fuel shortages and rising prices.

There had been fears that troublemakers could infiltrate the march, and trigger violence, and police say they’re on high alert.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA