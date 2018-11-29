Woodwork denies Bloemfontein Celtic top place
Ndumiso Mabena came agonisingly close to snatching victory for Celtic in the fifth additional minute when he nodded a cross against the post.
JOHANNESBURG - Bloemfontein Celtic hit the woodwork in stoppage time as they squandered a chance to top the Absa Premiership after drawing 0-0 at home against SuperSport United Wednesday.
A draw lifted Celtic one place to second in the standings, two points behind Orlando Pirates, whereas a win would have taken them to first on goal difference.
SuperSport, whose goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was voted man of the match for a string of fine saves, rose two places to fourth.
Pirates have 23 points, Celtic 21, Wits 20, SuperSport 19 and trophy-holders Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City 18 each.
"We had enough chances to win the match in the first half only to be let down by poor final passes," lamented Celtic coach and former South Africa captain Steve Komphela.
SuperSport coach and ex-Zimbabwe international Kaitano Tembo said a half-time tongue lashing from him "woke up" the side and he believed a draw was a fair result.
A goalless stalemate was not surprising as both teams have struggled to score in the Premiership this season, averaging one goal per match.
