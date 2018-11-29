Women’s Legal Centre: 'All sex harassment claims must be taken seriously'
The group responded to the outcome of an independent probe which has cleared senior officials at NGO Equal Education of wrongdoing.
CAPE TOWN - The Women’s Legal Centre says all allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously and probed.
The group responded to the outcome of an independent probe which has cleared senior officials at NGO Equal Education of wrongdoing.
In May, the Mail & Guardian ran reports of sexual harassment and subsequent cover-ups within Equal Education.
The report found no evidence to support claims of sexual harassment or related conduct against Doron Isaacs and Zackie Achmat.
Sonke Gender Justice’s Bafana Khumalo welcomes the fact the claims were independently investigated.
“Whenever such allegations are made, they need to be taken seriously and given regard. Now that an independent body has come to this determination, I hope we will all be able to move forward on this matter.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Sexual allegations against senior EE members have no merit, report finds
-
School safety back in spotlight after grade 1 pupil stabbed to death in NW
-
EE: World Toilet Day a reminder that Basic Education Dept failing pupils
-
World Toilet Day: 'Motshekga must get rid of dangerous, unhygienic pit latrines'
Popular in Local
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'
-
NPA: 'Move to withdraw Estina charges due to circumstances beyond our control'
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.