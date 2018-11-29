Women’s Legal Centre: 'All sex harassment claims must be taken seriously'

The group responded to the outcome of an independent probe which has cleared senior officials at NGO Equal Education of wrongdoing.

CAPE TOWN - The Women’s Legal Centre says all allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously and probed.

In May, the Mail & Guardian ran reports of sexual harassment and subsequent cover-ups within Equal Education.

The report found no evidence to support claims of sexual harassment or related conduct against Doron Isaacs and Zackie Achmat.

Sonke Gender Justice’s Bafana Khumalo welcomes the fact the claims were independently investigated.

“Whenever such allegations are made, they need to be taken seriously and given regard. Now that an independent body has come to this determination, I hope we will all be able to move forward on this matter.”

