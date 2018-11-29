WC learners camp outside Parliament, demand Motshekga improve schools
The learners handed over a memorandum to parliamentary staff on Thursday imploring Minister Angie Motshekga to act on meeting the 2020 deadline of meeting the norms and standards targets.
CAPE TOWN - Learners have camped outside Parliament overnight to commemorate five years since Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga signed into being the regulations for minimum norms and standards for schools.
However, Equal Education activists say since then, almost nothing has been done to improve the conditions under which they learn, particularly poor sanitation and inadequate security.
The learners have handed over a memorandum to parliamentary staff on Thursday morning imploring Motshekga to act now to meet the 2020 deadline of meeting the norms and standards targets.
Zimbini Mgoqi, a learner at the Centre for Science and Technology, said: “We have serious implications on learners' rights to basic education. We implore Minister Motshekga to timelessly release school infrastructure progress reports and plans to the public.
"The public release of these reports is the duty of the government in meeting its mandate of accountability, transparency and service delivery.”
Activists are on Thursday handing a similar memorandum to the Western Cape Education Department to reiterate the call for safe schools and communities.
#EqualEducation have camped outside Parliament overnight to hand a memorandum to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. LD pic.twitter.com/DJjkmZXTB2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
