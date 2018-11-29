[WATCH LIVE] Is’thunzi Sabafazi – The Dignity of Women dialogue underway

Some of the guests present at this women's dialogue include international business mogul Oprah Winfrey, businesswoman Basetsana Khumalo, and Graca Machel.

JOHANNESBURG - The conversation taking place at University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus, is about the dignity of women and is focusing on how women purposefully create a caring society that prioritises women as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

