[WATCH LIVE] Court hears AfriForum's bid to set aside land expropriation report

Afriforum is asking the Western Cape High Court to set aside a report on land expropriation commissioned by Parliament's joint constitutional review committee.

CAPE TOWN - Afriforum is asking the Western Cape High Court to set aside a report on land expropriation commissioned by Parliament's joint constitutional review committee.

Parliament is opposing the application.

Earlier this month, the committee adopted its final report which recommended that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for land expropriation.

WATCH: Court hears AfriForum's bid to set aside land expropriation report