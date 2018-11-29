Vlakfontein murders: Lead investigator says blood spatter found on roof
Sergeant Banele Ndlovu gave damning testimony on Wednesday about Ernest Mabaso’s confession to the killings shortly after he was arrested by police in Mpumalanga earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG – Lead investigator in the Vlakfontein murder case Banele Ndlovu will be back in court on Thursday to be cross-examined by the defence.
Ndlovu also told the court he doesn't think that Mabaso and his co-accused- should be granted bail for their own safety.
The pair's bail application is being heard at Protea's Magistrates Court.
The police's Sergeant Ndlovu says that granting Mabaso and Fita Khupe bail would be dangerous because community members might take the law into their own hands.
Ndlovu told the court how Mabaso quickly admitted to the killings when he was interrogated but claimed he did so under duress because he was scared that his co-accused Khupe was going to kill him.
He described to the court the gruesome state in which they found the Khoza house with blood spatter on the roof and the floor and that it was almost unbearable to conduct their investigation because of the odour.
Mabaso admits to raping and killing the women and children of the Khoza family with a hammer acting on orders given by Khupe.
Khupe has denied the allegations and attributed them to Mabaso's wild imagination.
The case continues.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
