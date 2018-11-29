Threats to central bank independence an 'emerging-market phenomenon' - Kganyago

According to Bloomberg, Lesetja Kganyago mentioned recent attacks on the United States Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank as examples.

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned threats to central bank independence are no longer just an "emerging-market phenomenon.”

According to Bloomberg, Kganyago mentioned recent attacks on the United States Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank as examples.

He's warned that if politicians got their way when it came to the reserve, they could just decide to go for the judiciary and then the next institution.

