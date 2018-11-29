Teen accused of killing pupil (7) not in need of psychiatric assessment - court
Moretele Magistrates Court found that the teenager doesn’t need to undergo psychiatric assessment as he has been found to be of sound mind.
HAMMANSKRAAL - A North West court has ruled that a 17-year-old pupil accused of murdering a grade 1 boy does not need to undergo a psychiatric assessment.
The teenager appeared in the Moretele Magistrates Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
It was held in camera with only the family of the accused, his legal representative and a social worker allowed inside the courtroom.
The teenager is accused of fatally stabbing the seven-year-old in the bathroom of the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School last week.
The teenager walked out of the children’s court with a doek covering his head.
The preliminary inquiry found that due to the seriousness of this case, the matter could not be diverted from the criminal justice system.
The case has been transferred to the Child Justice Court with the teenager expected back in the dock on 6 December.
He will remain in custody at the Rustenburg Youth Care Centre until then.
