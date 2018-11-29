State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbra Hogan previously told the commission there was a lobby for the route to be dropped to benefit the Gupta-linked Jet Airways.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Cheryl Carolus says the airline’s route to Mumbai, India, was important for connecting major global flows of trade through Johannesburg.

Carolus is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry about her time in the position. She was appointed in 2009 and resigned in 2012.

Carolus says the Mumbai route was important for SAA.

“The Mumbai route was particularly important for us in that expansion in what we call the east-west corridor. Bringing passengers from Beijing and Mumbai were our key markets, where South Africa was growing its own trade and those same people we were trading with were also trading into Africa.

"It was a very important one for us to connect major global flows of trade through Johannesburg as a hub. That was significant for us at the time of building up the Mumbai route.”

