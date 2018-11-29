Denel needs partners soon to survive, official says
Denel’s woes put at risk an industry estimated to directly employ around 15,000 people and which is one of the most advanced sectors of Africa’s most developed economy.
PRETORIA - South Africa’s defence industry is facing a crisis as the state-owned arms maker Denel struggles to survive, and rapidly agreeing equity partnerships is the only way to save it, one of the country’s top defence officials told Reuters.
Denel’s woes put at risk an industry estimated to directly employ around 15,000 people and which is one of the most advanced sectors of Africa’s most developed economy, said Kevin Wakeford, CEO of Armscor.
Armscor is responsible for procuring military hardware for South Africa’s armed forces. It also serves as custodian for South African defence-related intellectual property.
“The defence industry is the beachhead for high-level engineering and technological jobs in the South African economy,” Wakeford said. “We are at an inflection point. If Denel collapses those capabilities could be lost forever.”
Denel has been plagued by years of mismanagement and exposure to a far-reaching influence-peddling scandal that led banks to cut off lending. It recorded a R1.7 billion loss - its first in eight years - in the financial year that ended in March.
Its cash flow crisis has led to delays in paying suppliers and left some assembly lines idle. Many smaller companies producing sub-systems and components for Denel products have folded.
“For us, the operational readiness of the South African National Defence Force is a top priority,” Wakeford said. “The situation has never been more severe than it is now.”
Saudi Arabia, the world’s third-largest defence spender, has approached South Africa, seeking to partner with Denel as part of efforts to establish its own defence industry. One source familiar with the offer said the bid - which would include the acquisition of Denel’s stake in a joint venture with Germany’s Rheinmetall - was worth around $1 billion.
However, a potential deal has been complicated by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month. Concerns have also been raised, including by Denel’s chairwoman, over ceding strategic security assets.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this month that Saudi Arabia was one of several suitors interested in Denel and that no decision on a partner had been taken.
Wakeford said equity partnerships were the only way to get Denel working again and that it was possible to safeguard the country’s national interests by including veto rights in any agreements.
“For Denel’s turnaround, there shouldn’t be any holy cows ... Denel can’t trade itself out of its current predicament,” Wakeford said.
“You don’t have to allow your technology to be pillaged by modern-day Vikings.”
Popular in Business
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
Carolus: 'Gigaba allowed Jet Airways CEO to pressurise SAA to drop Mumbai route'
-
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
City of CT's proposed solar panel fine labelled 'excessive'
-
[OPINION] SA taxpayers can’t keep bailing out broken airline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.