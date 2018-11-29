SAB to distribute 1.5m condoms to taverns on World Aids Day

Building up to this year’s World Aids Day, the condoms will be distributed with every beer stock delivery mostly in informal settlements across Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) will distribute 1 million male condoms and 500,000 female condoms to 2,500 licensed taverns and bottle stores across Gauteng on Worlds Aids Day on Saturday.

Building up to this year’s World Aids Day, the condoms will be distributed with every beer stock delivery mostly in informal settlements across Gauteng.

“SAB’s commitment to helping bring social change in South African communities is aligned to government’s aim to reduce the impact caused by HIV and AIDS in the country. It, therefore, makes perfect sense that we contribute to the work being done to achieve this aim”, says Zoleka Lisa, director Corporate Affairs, SAB said.

SAB has helped to distribute close to 19 million condoms to approximately 15,000 licensed local taverns across South Africa.

The company extended the reach of national condom distribution to licensed taverns, many of them in remote locations, owing to the organisation’s extensive and sophisticated distribution network across South Africa.