SA to amend moratorium on gas, oil exploration licences - Mantashe

In June, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe published a notice in the government gazette stating there would be a restriction on the granting of technical cooperation permits, exploration rights and production rights.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will amend a moratorium on gas and oil exploration licences implemented earlier this year to allow new exploration and production applications currently in the system to be granted, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

In June, Mantashe published a notice in the government gazette stating there would be a restriction on the granting of technical cooperation permits, exploration rights and production rights.