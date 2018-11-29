SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media

The religious body is calling on red berets to meet with the South African National Editors’ Forum to find a solution to its current impasse with reporters.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Catholic Bishop’s Conference have expressed concern over the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) threats against journalists.

The religious body is calling on red berets to meet with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) to find a solution to its current impasse with reporters.

The EFF this week snubbed a meeting request with Sanef to discuss Julius Malema's threats and intimidation against some members of the media. Malema called on supporters to deal decisively with journalists. One of the journalists he mentioned was physically accosted while shopping following those remarks.

The religious group’s bishop Abel Gabuza says: “Unfortunately what happens as we go to elections is that there will be tension and aggravation. Some media people are biased against political parties. But I think there should be a form of conversation between the media people and the political party.”

It's understood the EFF responded to Sanef in a letter on Tuesday, saying it could not meet because its schedule was "very tight" with prearranged meetings and activities up until the 2019 elections.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)