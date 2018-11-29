SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media

The religious body is calling on red berets to meet with the South African National Editors’ Forum to find a solution to its current impasse with reporters.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addresses party supporters on 27 November 2018 outside Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria. The EFF has laid criminal complaints against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the station. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica /Twitter
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addresses party supporters on 27 November 2018 outside Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria. The EFF has laid criminal complaints against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the station. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica /Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Catholic Bishop’s Conference have expressed concern over the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) threats against journalists.

The religious body is calling on red berets to meet with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) to find a solution to its current impasse with reporters.

The EFF this week snubbed a meeting request with Sanef to discuss Julius Malema's threats and intimidation against some members of the media. Malema called on supporters to deal decisively with journalists. One of the journalists he mentioned was physically accosted while shopping following those remarks.

The religious group’s bishop Abel Gabuza says: “Unfortunately what happens as we go to elections is that there will be tension and aggravation. Some media people are biased against political parties. But I think there should be a form of conversation between the media people and the political party.”

It's understood the EFF responded to Sanef in a letter on Tuesday, saying it could not meet because its schedule was "very tight" with prearranged meetings and activities up until the 2019 elections.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA