Regional security force help to restore peace in Lesotho

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane says respect for civilian authority has been restored in his forces.

PRETORIA – The 285-strong regional security force helping restore peace and stability in Lesotho has withdrawn from the mountain kingdom.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) moved its security force into Maseru last December following the killing of army chief Khoantle Motsomotso by a rival group within the Lesotho defence force.

This followed two months after a snap election brought Thabane to power at the head of a coalition.

Two years earlier, former army chief Maaparankoe Mahao was gunned down for allegedly resisting arrest.

SADC executive secretary Stergomena Tax says good progress has been made in restoring security in Lesotho following a failed coup in 2014.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)