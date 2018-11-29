Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'

Former government minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says he blocked the appointment of Mzwanele Manyi as director-general of the Mineral Resources Department because he simply didn’t qualify for the position.

Ramatlhodi testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday, where he told the inquiry that former President Jacob Zuma auctioned off his executive authority to the Guptas.

Former mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane wanted Manyi to join the mining ministry as director-general.

The Sunday Times previously reported that Manyi sent his CV to the Gupta family in 2014.

As Public Service and Adminitration Minister, Ramatlhodi had to approve the appointment of head of departments by ministers.

He explains why he said no to Mzwanele on Manyi’s appointment.

“I was unable to appoint Mr Manyi because he did not have a post-graduate certificate, a degree.”

He says that Manyi then approached his advisor to ask if the minister has issues with him.

“The advocate then replied there was no problem. The only problem was that he did not qualify for the post and there were no issues between him and me.”

He says that appointing Manyi would have been in breach of the legislative framework.

The commission is expected to resume on Thursday morning with former SAA board chair and former ANC deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus expected to take the stand.

