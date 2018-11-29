Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'
Former government minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says he blocked the appointment of Mzwanele Manyi as director-general of the Mineral Resources Department because he simply didn’t qualify for the position.
JOHANNESBURG - Former government minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says he blocked the appointment of Mzwanele Manyi as director-general of the Mineral Resources Department because he simply didn’t qualify for the position.
Ramatlhodi testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday, where he told the inquiry that former President Jacob Zuma auctioned off his executive authority to the Guptas.
Former mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane wanted Manyi to join the mining ministry as director-general.
The Sunday Times previously reported that Manyi sent his CV to the Gupta family in 2014.
As Public Service and Adminitration Minister, Ramatlhodi had to approve the appointment of head of departments by ministers.
He explains why he said no to Mzwanele on Manyi’s appointment.
“I was unable to appoint Mr Manyi because he did not have a post-graduate certificate, a degree.”
He says that Manyi then approached his advisor to ask if the minister has issues with him.
“The advocate then replied there was no problem. The only problem was that he did not qualify for the post and there were no issues between him and me.”
He says that appointing Manyi would have been in breach of the legislative framework.
The commission is expected to resume on Thursday morning with former SAA board chair and former ANC deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus expected to take the stand.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
-
Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'Guptas had power to summon Zuma to their home'
-
Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime
-
I was axed for not cooperating with the Guptas - Ramatlhodi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.