Ramaphosa to attend maiden G20 summit as SA president
South Africa’s the only African member of the G20 that encompasses 85% of global GDP, 80% of world trade and two-thirds of the earth’s population.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leaving on Thursday night for Argentina where he will attend his first G20 summit as South Africa’s leader.
The gathering of the world’s richest leaders will focus heavily on Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian sailors in neutral water between their countries.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni - who’ll attend a meeting of G20 peers - and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu will accompany Ramaphosa in Argentina on Friday and Saturday.
The South African leader will host a summit of BRICS leaders on the fringes of the G20 gathering.
South Africa hands over the chair of BRICS to Brazil at the beginning of 2019.
