Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'

The EFF has made accusations against Pravin Gordhan and his daughter Anusha, claiming that she was awarded tenders amounting to more than R80 million from several government departments after her father was appointed Finance Minister, for the first time in 2009.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Public Works has told Eyewitness News that no irregularities have been reported in connection with the tender awarded to Vox Telecommunications, the company that Minister Pravin Gordhan's daughter is linked to.

Both the EFF and Gordhan have opened criminal cases against each other as the war of words continues between them.

The EFF has used six of the 11 answers from ministers’ parliamentary questions to support its claims that contracts were awarded to Vox Telecommunications where Anusha was a non-executive director.

From those answers, two departments have responded to Eyewitness News about tender processes.

The Public Works says it's not standard practice to scrutinise the directorships of companies when going through tenders.

It also says that only government employees are prohibited from doing business with the state and that the vetting process does not go to the extent of identifying whether individuals are related to other political figures.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries insists that all contracts with Vox Telecommunications are above board.

It also appears that Anusha's position as a non-executive director would mean there wouldn't be any financial gain.

