Preliminary hearing into stabbing of NW grade 1 learner to be heard

Only the family of the accused his legal representative and a social worker will be allowed inside the court rule.

JOHANNESBURG – A preliminary hearing into the case of a 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a grade 1 pupil at a North West primary school is expected to be heard in-camera on Thursday.

The teenager is accused of fatally stabbing the seven-year-old and today’s hearing will determine, amongst other things, whether he will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The case was set down for 9am at the Moretele Magistrate’s Court but the 17-year-old accused has not yet arrived.

It’s understood he's being transported from the Rustenburg Youth Care Centre where he’s been detained.

The preliminary hearing will look into whether the accused accepts liability for the crime if his case qualifies for mediation outside the criminal justice system and whether he is eligible to go for a mental assessment.

Meanwhile, a memorial service for the victim is getting underway at the school.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)