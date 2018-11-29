Plett Rage organisers assure parents of safety measures
With their final exams behind them, thousands of matriculants will flock to the seaside towns from this weekend to let off some steam.
CAPE TOWN - Matric Rage festival organisers for Plettenberg Bay and Jeffreys Bay have assured parents that adequate safety measure are in place for the celebrations.
Organiser Ronen Klugman explains: “We have a host of accredited personnel that will help to manage at the event space. We will have medics on site and they’ll have armbands for identification. We will have emergency contact numbers and medical aid details.”
LISTEN: Plett Rage festival organiser says most matrics party responsibly
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
