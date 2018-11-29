Parly committee recommends Brown, Gigaba appear before Zondo Commission
The portfolio committee on Public Enterprises on Wednesday unanimously adopted its report into governance failures and state capture at Eskom.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Eskom inquiry report will now be handed to the National Assembly where the recommendations will be pursued.
The portfolio committee on Public Enterprises on Wednesday unanimously adopted its report into governance failures and state capture at the power utility.
The findings implicate several individuals and companies linked to Eskom.
The committee says that while it did not accuse anyone in the report, it has recommended that law-enforcement agencies make further investigations into findings and observations made during the inquiry.
African National Congress MP and inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says: “The committee recommends a criminal investigation into possible cases of fraud, corruption and other unlawful conduct with respect to the action of the listed individuals and firms with the possibility of financial crimes.”
The committee also recommends that former Ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown be referred to the Zondo Commission to explain their roles in the governance failures and alleged corruption at Eskom.
Public Enterprises committee chairperson Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe says: “Two former Public Enterprises Department ministers, Gigaba and Brown, must make presentations to the Zondo Commission in order to share insight into the roles they played as shareholder representatives when state capture flourished at Eskom.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'
-
NPA: 'Move to withdraw Estina charges due to circumstances beyond our control'
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.