Parly committee recommends Brown, Gigaba appear before Zondo Commission

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Eskom inquiry report will now be handed to the National Assembly where the recommendations will be pursued.

The portfolio committee on Public Enterprises on Wednesday unanimously adopted its report into governance failures and state capture at the power utility.

The findings implicate several individuals and companies linked to Eskom.

The committee says that while it did not accuse anyone in the report, it has recommended that law-enforcement agencies make further investigations into findings and observations made during the inquiry.

African National Congress MP and inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says: “The committee recommends a criminal investigation into possible cases of fraud, corruption and other unlawful conduct with respect to the action of the listed individuals and firms with the possibility of financial crimes.”

The committee also recommends that former Ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown be referred to the Zondo Commission to explain their roles in the governance failures and alleged corruption at Eskom.

Public Enterprises committee chairperson Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe says: “Two former Public Enterprises Department ministers, Gigaba and Brown, must make presentations to the Zondo Commission in order to share insight into the roles they played as shareholder representatives when state capture flourished at Eskom.”

