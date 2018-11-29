Oprah Winfrey to address Is'thunzi Sabafazi dialogue in Soweto

Among those taking part are iconic American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who'll give the keynote address, along with Graça Machel, Josina Machel and Zoleka Mandela.

SOWETO - A conversation hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation called Is’thunzi Sabafazi - The Dignity of Women - has began at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Soweto Campus.

Among those taking part are iconic American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who'll give the keynote address, along with Graça Machel, Josina Machel and Zoleka Mandela.

Dignitaries and invited guests earlier trickled into UJ’s imbizo hall in Soweto.

It’s expected to be a momentous occasion with many waiting to hear from world-renowned TV icon Winfrey.

[WATCH] The Imbizo Hall at the University of Johannesburg filling up. The key speakers including Oprah Winfrey and Graça Machel have arrived. [KS] #IsithunziSabafazi #BeTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/5TfS5UJIIO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2018

The dialogue is an event which is part of the ‘remembrance period’ to mark five years since former President Mandela died.

The event will be facilitated by local talk show host Redi Tlhabi.

The organisers of the dialogue say the conversation will seek to speak to an audience of young women and men on the gender inequalities which prevail in communities.

WATCH: Is’thunzi Sabafazi – The Dignity of Women

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)