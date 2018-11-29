Oprah Winfrey: ‘Nelson Mandela raised a nation’
The celebrated TV host gave the keynote address at the University of Johannesburg, as part of the Is’thunzi Sabafazi initiative hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
SOWETO - American TV icon Oprah Winfrey says former President Nelson Mandela could have been filled with bitterness for the years that were taken from him by the apartheid government but instead he filled himself with gratitude for lessons learned and the friendships he formed even in prison.
Winfrey says although Mandela spent 27 years behind bars and was not able to raise his children, he did manage to raise a nation.
Winfrey began her address by sharing some of her fondest memories of the late former president.
Winfrey remembers when Tata invited her to his home in Qunu in the Eastern Cape.
“He said, Graca and I want you to stay at our home. I asked, ‘In the house? In the same place where you sleep?’, he says ‘yes’.”
Winfrey says it was in those 10 days that she stayed at his home that she told the leader she wanted to build a school for girls in South Africa.
“We would talk about life, and his years in prison and his experiences.”
She says her message on Thursday to young people is to never give up.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
