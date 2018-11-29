NPA welcomes ‘victorious’ sentence handed to Collan Rex

The 23-year-old former Parktown Boys’ High School assistant water polo coach has been sentenced to 23 years for preying on pupils at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the jail term handed to Collan Rex on Thursday should serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of sexual abuse.

He's also been registered as a sexual predator.

Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

The NPA's Phindi-Louw Mjonondwane said: “It’s another victory for victims of violent crimes, especially women and children, and it could not have come at a better time than now when we are commemorating 16 Days of Activism against violence perpetrated on women and children. This is a victory for our boys.”