NPA welcomes ‘victorious’ sentence handed to Collan Rex
The 23-year-old former Parktown Boys’ High School assistant water polo coach has been sentenced to 23 years for preying on pupils at the school.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the jail term handed to Collan Rex on Thursday should serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of sexual abuse.
He's also been registered as a sexual predator.
Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.
The NPA's Phindi-Louw Mjonondwane said: “It’s another victory for victims of violent crimes, especially women and children, and it could not have come at a better time than now when we are commemorating 16 Days of Activism against violence perpetrated on women and children. This is a victory for our boys.”
