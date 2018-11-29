National Assembly adopts report on Eskom inquiry

The Eskom inquiry report has now been adopted by the House and will be handed to the Zondo commission for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) walked out of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon as the debate on Parliament’s Eskom inquiry report was drawing to a close.

The party again lashed out at Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, repeating that it believes he’s an enabler of state capture.

The EFF and Gordhan have this week filed counter-complaints against each other.

The party has accused him of money laundering, corruption and fraud, while Gordhan has laid a complaint of crimen injuria and defamation against EFF leader Julius Malema for remarks made outside the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

The debate on the Eskom inquiry report has yielded widespread praise for evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

MPs have also lauded inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho who doggedly pushed on with the inquiry despite threats to her life.

However, when the time came for Gordhan to conclude the debate, the EFF’s Thembinkosi Rawula interjected.

“Without disturbing the House we are not going stay here and listen to the greatest enabler of state capture.”

House chairperson Cedrick Frolick switched off his mic and called for the serjeant at arms to escort Rawula from the House.

Gordhan was unfazed by the commotion.

“As they say the truth is hard to bear. But the truth will succeed eventually nonetheless.”