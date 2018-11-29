My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
The 'Star' newspaper is reporting that Jacob Zuma made the claim in his affidavit filed in the Durban High Court as part of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says his name has become synonymous with corruption due to a public and media campaign orchestrated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The Star newspaper is reporting that Zuma made the claim in his affidavit filed in the Durban High Court as part of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.
He argues that he has been treated unfairly and that allowing the case to continue would be a violation of his rights.
In the 300-page affidavit, Zuma says he's unlikely to get a fair trial due to several issues including delays, pre-trial irregularities, political interference and prosecutorial misconduct.
