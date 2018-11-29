Popular Topics
Go

My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit

The 'Star' newspaper is reporting that Jacob Zuma made the claim in his affidavit filed in the Durban High Court as part of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says his name has become synonymous with corruption due to a public and media campaign orchestrated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Star newspaper is reporting that Zuma made the claim in his affidavit filed in the Durban High Court as part of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

He argues that he has been treated unfairly and that allowing the case to continue would be a violation of his rights.

In the 300-page affidavit, Zuma says he's unlikely to get a fair trial due to several issues including delays, pre-trial irregularities, political interference and prosecutorial misconduct.

LISTEN: 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

