NW mayor says teen accused of killing boy (7) must be held criminally liable

The accused appeared in the local magistrates court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing which was held in camera.

MAKAPANSTAD - The mayor of Moretele in the North West has welcomed a court's decision not to allow mediation in place of criminal prosecution in the case of the 17-year-old accused of murdering a grade 1 boy.

The teenager is accused of stabbing the seven-year-old to death in the bathroom of his primary school last week.

Local Mayor Andries Makinta says he’s pleased that the matter was not diverted away from the criminal justice system.

Speaking after the memorial service of the seven-year-old, Makinta said the nature of the crime demands that the suspect be held criminally liable.

“I concur with the court. Regardless of whoever, any person has the right to life. So here we are talking about a child who was stabbed; a child who is dead.”

Community members of Makapanstad came out to pay tribute to the boy at his school as the slain child’s family plans to make their way to Zimbabwe on Friday ahead of his funeral on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the case against the grade 11 pupil accused of stabbing the boy to death, has been transferred to the Child Justice Court with the teenager expected back in the dock on 6 December.

