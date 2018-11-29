NW mayor says teen accused of killing boy (7) must be held criminally liable
The accused appeared in the local magistrates court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing which was held in camera.
MAKAPANSTAD - The mayor of Moretele in the North West has welcomed a court's decision not to allow mediation in place of criminal prosecution in the case of the 17-year-old accused of murdering a grade 1 boy.
The accused appeared in the local magistrates court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing which was held in camera.
The teenager is accused of stabbing the seven-year-old to death in the bathroom of his primary school last week.
Local Mayor Andries Makinta says he’s pleased that the matter was not diverted away from the criminal justice system.
Speaking after the memorial service of the seven-year-old, Makinta said the nature of the crime demands that the suspect be held criminally liable.
“I concur with the court. Regardless of whoever, any person has the right to life. So here we are talking about a child who was stabbed; a child who is dead.”
Community members of Makapanstad came out to pay tribute to the boy at his school as the slain child’s family plans to make their way to Zimbabwe on Friday ahead of his funeral on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the case against the grade 11 pupil accused of stabbing the boy to death, has been transferred to the Child Justice Court with the teenager expected back in the dock on 6 December.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Teen accused of killing pupil (7) not in need of psychiatric assessment - court
-
Preliminary hearing into stabbing of NW grade 1 learner to be heard
-
NPA awaits preliminary inquiry before next step against teen murder suspect
-
Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school
Popular in Local
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
National Assembly adopts report on Eskom inquiry
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
Carolus: 'Gigaba allowed Jet Airways CEO to pressurise SAA to drop Mumbai route'
-
Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence
-
John Block's partner in crime Christo Scholtz starts 15-year jail sentence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.