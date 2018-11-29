Marking of 2018 matric papers underway

Wednesday marked the last day of 2018 matric final exam period.

JOHANNESBURG - The matric exams have been written and markers will get to work over the next fortnight.

Wednesday marked the last day of 2018 matric final exam period.

The pass rate will be announced on 3 January.

The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga says: “Marking has already commenced in two provinces. In the next 15 days all marking and capturing of data will be completed and we’ll move to the next phase, the release of results.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)