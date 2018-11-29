Lonmin turns first profit in 4 years ahead of Sibanye takeover
Lonmin also said on Thursday it expects Sibanye’s deal to close early next year but cautioned that some uncertainty still exists over its completion, which is subject to certain conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - Lonmin Plc, which is being bought by Sibanye-Stillwater, reported its first annual operating profit in four years as cost cuts by the platinum miner paid off.
Lonmin also said on Thursday it expects Sibanye’s deal to close early next year but cautioned that some uncertainty still exists over its completion, which is subject to certain conditions.
Lonmin shares rose as much as 9.3% to 47 pence after its results for the year ended September showed an operating profit of $101 million, compared with a more than $1 billion loss a year earlier.
The London-listed miner, crippled by soaring costs and subdued platinum prices, has been cutting spending to conserve cash and retain a positive cash balance, one of the conditions upon which South Africa-based Sibanye’s takeover is contingent.
The completion of the merger is vital to Lonmin’s survival.
Sibanye late last year proposed to buy Lonmin for about $365 million to create the world’s No. 2 platinum producer in a bid to ride out depressed prices for the metal.
Lonmin said net cash rose 10.7% to $114 million as of 30 September, adding that its liquidity and funding arrangements improved during the year as it secured a new $200 million forward metal sale facility.
Lonmin projected it would spend between R1.4 billion and R1.5 billion ($102.5 million-$109.8 million) in 2019, well above the R967 million it spent in the 2018 financial year.
Unit costs in 2019 are expected to range between R12,900 and R13,400 per ounce of platinum group metals, above the previous year’s R12,307.
Platinum sales should range between 640,000 and 670,000 ounces, the company said, lower than the 681,580 ounces in 2018
Popular in Business
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
Carolus: 'Gigaba allowed Jet Airways CEO to pressurise SAA to drop Mumbai route'
-
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
City of CT's proposed solar panel fine labelled 'excessive'
-
[OPINION] SA taxpayers can’t keep bailing out broken airline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.