[LISTEN] How will national minimum wage work in practice?

JOHANNESBURG – The National Minimum Wage Bill has been signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It’s hoped the new act will empower the most vulnerable workers.

Lawyer Sherisa Rajah explains: “By exception, it doesn’t apply right now to farm workers or domestic workers. Farm workers are set at R15 and domestic workers are set at R18 an hour. The wage was set at R20 after a lot of debate. I think practically in workplaces it’s not going to apply where there’s a sector agreement in place because sector agreements – like general workers – are already earning above R20 per hour. In my view, it’s looking to regulate the ‘bakkie brigade’.”

