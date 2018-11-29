Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Health Minister addresses NHI critics following document leak

| Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi fires back at critics who have protested over the speed at which the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is being processed.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has fired back at critics who have protested over the speed at which the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is being processed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said there are those who have sought to cast aspersions on the integrity of the process.

This follows reports about apparent breaches in protocol in the development of the latest version of the Bill, which was submitted to Cabinet’s social development sub-committee.

Motsoaledi joined Karima Brown on her show to respond to this and other questions related to the bill.

Listen the audio above for more.

