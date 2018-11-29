Lesufi welcomes Collan Rex judgment

Former Parktown Boys' High School assistant water polo coach Collan Rex has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the court judgment of 23 years imprisonment handed to Collan Rex - former water polo assistant at Parktown Boys' High.

Rex was sentenced on Thursday morning to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault and a further three years for common assault.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault.

He was sentenced at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson rejected Rex's version that he didn't know his actions were wrong because he was exposed to bullying, wrestling and games that involved touching of genitals when he was a pupil at the school.

Judge Johnson says that he doesn't believe that Rex was unaware of the consequences to his actions.

While handing down judgment, he told Rex that he took into consideration the fact that his victims were under suicide watch.

“We wish to thank the entire school population including learners, educators, parents and all officials for an excellent job of providing a watertight case in ensuring that justice prevailed. We also extend our gratitude to the law enforcement agencies, including the police and the prosecution team for their tireless efforts of securing an appropriate Judgement,” said Lesufi in a statement.

"We would like to also acknowledge our stakeholders like Teddy Bear Clinic and other psychological workers and all health professionals who worked on this complex and emotionally straining case, we are indeed indebted to you. This should serve as a deterrent to all those who are found to be sexually assaulting our learners at our schools," he added.

Rex will also be added to the national sex offenders registry as the judge says he's a danger to society and children.