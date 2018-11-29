Lady Gaga faced constant harassment
With issues such as sexual misconduct and the gender pay gap being discussed more openly in recent years, Gaga is hoping it is time for a big change.
LONDON - Lady Gaga was constantly "harassed" when she began her music career and admitted it was the "rule, not the exception" in the recording studio.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress - who previously admitted to suffering from PTSD after being raped when she was 19 - claims it was the "rule" to expect unwanted advances whenever she went into the recording studio, but when she did confide in people, no one wanted to "protect" her as it would mean losing their own "power".
She said: "When I started in the music business when I was around 19, it was the rule, not the exception, that you would walk into a recording studio and be harassed. It was just the way that it was. So I do wish that I had spoken up sooner. I did speak up about it. I was assaulted when I was young, and I told people.
"And, you know, there was a 'boys club.' Nobody wants to lose their power, so they don't protect you because if they say something, it takes some of their power away."
With issues such as sexual misconduct and the gender pay gap being discussed more openly in recent years, Gaga is hoping it is time for a big change.
Speaking to Glenn Close, Kathryn Hahn, Nicole Kidman, Regina King and Rachel Weisz for The Hollywood Reporter's Actress' Roundtable, she said: "What I hope is that these conversations come together - that it's not just about equal pay on one side ... or equal billing over here ... and then assault on this side. But that it all comes together and that this movement is all of those things."
And the Star is Born actress is delighted that so many men have lent their support to the causes.
She said: "That's what is so exciting with the #MeToo movement and Time's Up, to see men coming to stand by our side and say, 'We want you to be loud. We want to hear your voices.' It's really remarkable."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 28 November 2018
-
Crystal Hefner: 'Sex wasn't important to Hugh'
-
Huge Tutankhamun show set to tour world
-
Citing racial bias, Jay-Z seeks to halt arbitration against Iconix
-
SAB to distribute 1.5m condoms to taverns on World Aids Day
-
Global Citizen: All the must-know info for festival goers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.