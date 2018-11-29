John Block's partner in crime Christo Scholtz starts 15-year jail sentence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

John Block's partner in crime Christo Scholtz starts 15-year jail sentence

Scholtz entered into a corrupt relationship with Block that involved inflating rates for buildings leased to the provincial government through his business Trifecta Holdings.

A video screengrab of John Block and Christo Scholtz in court. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of John Block and Christo Scholtz in court. Picture: YouTube
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Tender fraudster Christo Scholtz has reported to prison to start serving his 15-year jail term.

In 2016, Scholtz and former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block were sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

Scholtz entered into a corrupt relationship with Block that involved inflating rates for buildings leased to the provincial government through his business Trifecta Holdings.

Block received kickbacks for facilitating these corrupt tender deals.

Correctional Services officials have confirmed Scholtz reported to a prison facility earlier this week, but could not provide details on his exact location.

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed a last-ditch application for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences.

Block, who served as the ANC Northern Cape chairperson and Finance MEC, stepped down from these positions following his conviction.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA