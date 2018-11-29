John Block's partner in crime Christo Scholtz starts 15-year jail sentence
CAPE TOWN - Tender fraudster Christo Scholtz has reported to prison to start serving his 15-year jail term.
In 2016, Scholtz and former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block were sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.
Scholtz entered into a corrupt relationship with Block that involved inflating rates for buildings leased to the provincial government through his business Trifecta Holdings.
Block received kickbacks for facilitating these corrupt tender deals.
Correctional Services officials have confirmed Scholtz reported to a prison facility earlier this week, but could not provide details on his exact location.
Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed a last-ditch application for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences.
Block, who served as the ANC Northern Cape chairperson and Finance MEC, stepped down from these positions following his conviction.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
