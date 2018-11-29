Investigation clears WP Rugby of discrimination claims by Paul Treu
In a statement, WP Rugby group CEO Paul Zacks said that the Union was committed to transformation, good governance and viewed all allegations in a serious light.
JOHANNESBURG - An independent investigation carried out by legal firm Bowmans has absolved Western Province (WP) Rugby from claims of unfair treatment and discrimination made by Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu.
The former South African Sevens coach who led the Blitzboks to their very first World Sevens Series title in 2008/09 had submitted a formal 26 page detailed document to WP Rugby’s board that he was subjected to unfair treatment and discrimination by his fellow coaching staff members.
In July, it was also reported that Treu had walked out of a Stormers end of season review meeting, citing that he was tired of being "mistreated" and "would not be taking it anymore."
“After an extensive investigation process where 29 associated people were interviewed and numerous documents reviewed in this matter, we are pleased that the independent inquiry found that there was no foundation to the allegations.”
“We are eager to put this matter behind us now so that we can continue to focus on exceeding all the transformation objectives outlined in SA Rugby’s Strategic Transformation Plan.” Add Zacks.
