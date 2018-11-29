Illegal power connections, cable theft costs City Power over R300m

The City of Joburg says that criminals are vandalising street, poles stealing cables and taking installed equipment at areas including the Crown Interchange, Joe Slovo Interchange and the Grayston pedestrian bridge.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg says illegal power connections and cable theft have cost City Power more than R300 million.

This was revealed during a service delivery committee meeting this week which noted a spike in the crime.

The metro says that criminals are vandalising street, poles stealing cables and taking installed equipment at areas including the Crown Interchange, Joe Slovo Interchange and the Grayston pedestrian bridge.

The city’s Omogolo Taunyane says: “The fact that it reached this point, is a cause of concern for the mayor as this hampers the city’s service delivery efforts to electrify some areas across the city as you’ve seen there will be some streets lights that are completely off.

“This is a challenge that the city is trying to manage.”

