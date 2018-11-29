Illegal power connections, cable theft costs City Power over R300m
The City of Joburg says that criminals are vandalising street, poles stealing cables and taking installed equipment at areas including the Crown Interchange, Joe Slovo Interchange and the Grayston pedestrian bridge.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg says illegal power connections and cable theft have cost City Power more than R300 million.
This was revealed during a service delivery committee meeting this week which noted a spike in the crime.
The metro says that criminals are vandalising street, poles stealing cables and taking installed equipment at areas including the Crown Interchange, Joe Slovo Interchange and the Grayston pedestrian bridge.
The city’s Omogolo Taunyane says: “The fact that it reached this point, is a cause of concern for the mayor as this hampers the city’s service delivery efforts to electrify some areas across the city as you’ve seen there will be some streets lights that are completely off.
“This is a challenge that the city is trying to manage.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
SA to amend moratorium on gas, oil exploration licences - Mantashe
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.