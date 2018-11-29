Hugh Jackman announces first world tour
The 50-year-old actor will perform 'The Man. The Music. The Show' for multiple dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, before he heads to the United States.
LONDON - Hugh Jackman has announced his first world tour and he will perform hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more.
The 50-year-old actor will perform The Man. The Music. The Show for multiple dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, before he heads to the United States for shows in the likes of New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.
Jackman will perform tracks from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserable and more from Broadway and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.
In the UK, Jackman will perform at Manchester Arena on Friday, 24 May, and then onto Birmingham Resorts World Arena on 27 May. After a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on 30 May, he will return to the UK for two shows at London's famous O2 Arena on 2 June and 3 June.
The world tour kicks off on May 13 at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, followed by shows at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, the Lanxess Arena in Cologne and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. There are also shows in Hallenstadion, Zurich, the SAP Arena in Mannheim and the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.
Back in the United States, Jackman will perform over 20 shows across the length and breadth of the country, in what promises to be an exciting show.
Tickets for the UK shows go on sale at 9 am on Friday 7 December at HughJackmanTheShow.com.
The full list of dates for Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show are as follows:
May 13 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg
May 14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
May 16 - Lanxess Arena, Cologne
May 17 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
May 19 - Hallenstadion, Zurich
May 21 - SAP Arena, Mannheim
May 22 - AccorHotels Arena, Paris
May 24 - Manchester Arena, Manchester
May 27 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
May 30 - 3Arena, Dublin
June 2 - The O2 Arena, London
June 3 - The O2 Arena, London
June 18 - Toyota Center, Houston
June 19 - American Airlines Center, Dallas
June 21 - United Center, Chicago
June 22 - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
June 24 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
June 25 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
June 27 - TD Garden, Boston
June 28 - Madison Square Garden, New York City
June 29 - Madison Square Garden, New York City
June 30 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
July 1 - Capital One Arena, Washington DC
July 3 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta
July 5 - Amalie Arena, Tampa
July 6 - BB&T Center, Sunrise
July 10 - Pepsi Center, Denver
July 11 - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
July 13 - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
July 14 - Gila River Arena, Glendale
July 16 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego
July 17 - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose
July 19 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
July 20 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
