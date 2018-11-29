Hugh Jackman announces first world tour

The 50-year-old actor will perform 'The Man. The Music. The Show' for multiple dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, before he heads to the United States.

LONDON - Hugh Jackman has announced his first world tour and he will perform hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more.

The 50-year-old actor will perform The Man. The Music. The Show for multiple dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, before he heads to the United States for shows in the likes of New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.

Jackman will perform tracks from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserable and more from Broadway and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.

In the UK, Jackman will perform at Manchester Arena on Friday, 24 May, and then onto Birmingham Resorts World Arena on 27 May. After a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on 30 May, he will return to the UK for two shows at London's famous O2 Arena on 2 June and 3 June.

The world tour kicks off on May 13 at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, followed by shows at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, the Lanxess Arena in Cologne and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. There are also shows in Hallenstadion, Zurich, the SAP Arena in Mannheim and the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

Back in the United States, Jackman will perform over 20 shows across the length and breadth of the country, in what promises to be an exciting show.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale at 9 am on Friday 7 December at HughJackmanTheShow.com.

The full list of dates for Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show are as follows:

May 13 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

May 14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

May 16 - Lanxess Arena, Cologne

May 17 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

May 19 - Hallenstadion, Zurich

May 21 - SAP Arena, Mannheim

May 22 - AccorHotels Arena, Paris

May 24 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

May 27 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 30 - 3Arena, Dublin

June 2 - The O2 Arena, London

June 3 - The O2 Arena, London

June 18 - Toyota Center, Houston

June 19 - American Airlines Center, Dallas

June 21 - United Center, Chicago

June 22 - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

June 24 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

June 25 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

June 27 - TD Garden, Boston

June 28 - Madison Square Garden, New York City

June 29 - Madison Square Garden, New York City

June 30 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

July 1 - Capital One Arena, Washington DC

July 3 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta

July 5 - Amalie Arena, Tampa

July 6 - BB&T Center, Sunrise

July 10 - Pepsi Center, Denver

July 11 - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

July 13 - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

July 14 - Gila River Arena, Glendale

July 16 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego

July 17 - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose

July 19 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

July 20 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles