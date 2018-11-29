HPCSA accuses Nehawu of lying over consultation meetings

Nehawu members have been on a strike for 10 days now calling for an automated system at the council to be scrapped.

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has accused National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) of lying about a lack of consultation in the introduction of an automated system which workers say would result in job losses.

Nehawu members have been on a strike for 10 days now calling for the automated system at the council to be scrapped.

The council says the strike has impacted operations.

HPSCA president Kgosi Letlape says that staff were consulted before the rollout of the new system.

"The statement that this was brought in without their consent is false, they’ve been consulted throughout the period. I can read you of no less than 92 meetings."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)