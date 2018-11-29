Gauteng Sports MEC calls for equal pay
Faith Mazibuko issued the call during an address in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday where she reported back on the department's successes in the last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sports and Recreation Faith Mazibuko has called for equal pay when it comes to sportsmen and sportswomen in the country.
Mazibuko issued the call during an address in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday where she reported back on the department's successes in the last year.
She wants sports structures and the private sector to work towards ensuring women are paid equal salaries to men, especially at national level.
Gauteng Sports and Recreation spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana said: “We, all on sports structures, will ensure that we fight the disparities in terms of resources that are located for women in Sport. The very core point was for the disparities on salaries, especially of Banyana Banyana compared to Bafana Bafana.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Sport
-
Jurgen Klopp defends Neymar’s play-acting at World Cup
-
D-day for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon
-
Pirates ease past Light Stars in CAF Champions League return
-
Investigation clears WP Rugby of discrimination claims by Paul Treu
-
Banyana’s Jane to miss Women’s Afcon final
-
[WATCH] From the astro to academics: Keenan Horne chats SA hockey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.