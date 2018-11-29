Gauteng Sports MEC calls for equal pay

Faith Mazibuko issued the call during an address in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday where she reported back on the department's successes in the last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sports and Recreation Faith Mazibuko has called for equal pay when it comes to sportsmen and sportswomen in the country.

Mazibuko issued the call during an address in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday where she reported back on the department's successes in the last year.

She wants sports structures and the private sector to work towards ensuring women are paid equal salaries to men, especially at national level.

Gauteng Sports and Recreation spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana said: “We, all on sports structures, will ensure that we fight the disparities in terms of resources that are located for women in Sport. The very core point was for the disparities on salaries, especially of Banyana Banyana compared to Bafana Bafana.”

