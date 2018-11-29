Gauteng DA seeks support to have Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended

Mosola is accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting engineering firm Gladafrica a multi-billion-rand contract.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has urged other political parties to support a vote to suspend the Tshwane city manager for allegedly hindering service delivery.

Mayor Solly Msimanga has roped in the DA provincial leadership in his quest to oust Moeketsi Mosola.

The city manager is accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting engineering firm Gladafrica a multi-billion-rand contract.

Msimanga will make the call to remove Mosola during an ordinary council sitting on Thursday.

DA provincial leader John Moody has urged all parties in council to put the needs of residents first.

"They’re going to have to come to the party and they’ve to exercise their responsibility as public servants to put the public first instead of those of an individual."

