'Parents should be able to discipline kids without interference from state'
For SA says it’s not asking the apex court to rule on spanking or corporal punishment but on the rights of parents to use moderate physical correction to discipline their children.
JOHANNESBURG – Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA) says parents should be given the right to discipline their children without the interference of the state.
The Constitutional Court is hearing an appeal by the group against a judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg which last year effectively declared all forms of physical correction of children by their parents unlawful.
The judgment followed an appeal by a father who had been found guilty of assault after he beat his 13-year-old son in a manner that exceeded the bounds of reasonable chastisement.
Now, For SA says it’s not asking the apex court to rule on spanking or corporal punishment but on the rights of parents to use moderate physical correction to discipline their children.
Advocate R Willis said: “We say that a reasonable amount of chastisement is mischaracterised when it is described as corporal punishment. We submit that reasonable and moderate chastisement is exactly that.”
Popular in Local
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
City of Cape Town relaxes water restrictions to Level 3
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.