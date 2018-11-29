Five families homeless after Bonteheuwel fire

Vlakfontein murders: Lead investigator says blood spatter found on roof
Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says four backyard dwellings and a house were destroyed.
CAPE TOWN - At least five families have been left homeless after a fire ripped through their homes in Bonteheuwel.
The blaze broke out on Wednesday night.
Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says that four backyard dwellings and a house were destroyed.
“As a community and as people we need to take care and be vigilant around fire security. We need to ensure that plugs are done properly, and we don’t have illegal (electricity) connections, especially at this time of year.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
