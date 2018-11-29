Expert blames Parktown Boys' High's code of silence for prolonged abuse

Luke Lamprecht testified on Wednesday at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where sentencing proceedings of convicted sexual predator Collan Rex are being heard.

JOHANNESBURG – A child development and protection expert has blamed the so-called code of silence at Parktown Boys' High for enabling the abuse of pupils to go on for so long.

The 23-year-old former assistant water polo coach has been found guilty of 144 charges of sexual assault and a further 12 of common assault

Lamprecht, who specialises in transsexual abuse, has testified about the lasting effects that Rex's actions will have on the boys he preyed on during his time as an assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High.

He said the boys trusted Rex as their senior and he abused that trust.

Lamprecht said victims experienced a deep sense of emotional abuse and would require prolonged psychological treatment.

In his pre-sentencing statement, Rex claimed when he was a pupil at Parktown Boys, he was exposed to a culture which normalised inappropriate behaviours, such as wrestling and the touching of genitals.

However, Lamprecht testified that there is no way anyone can view such behaviour as normal if they kept it a secret.

