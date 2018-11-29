Expert blames Parktown Boys' High's code of silence for prolonged abuse
Luke Lamprecht testified on Wednesday at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where sentencing proceedings of convicted sexual predator Collan Rex are being heard.
JOHANNESBURG – A child development and protection expert has blamed the so-called code of silence at Parktown Boys' High for enabling the abuse of pupils to go on for so long.
Luke Lamprecht testified on Wednesday at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where sentencing proceedings of convicted sexual predator Collan Rex are being heard.
The 23-year-old former assistant water polo coach has been found guilty of 144 charges of sexual assault and a further 12 of common assault
Lamprecht, who specialises in transsexual abuse, has testified about the lasting effects that Rex's actions will have on the boys he preyed on during his time as an assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High.
He said the boys trusted Rex as their senior and he abused that trust.
Lamprecht said victims experienced a deep sense of emotional abuse and would require prolonged psychological treatment.
In his pre-sentencing statement, Rex claimed when he was a pupil at Parktown Boys, he was exposed to a culture which normalised inappropriate behaviours, such as wrestling and the touching of genitals.
However, Lamprecht testified that there is no way anyone can view such behaviour as normal if they kept it a secret.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'
-
NPA: 'Move to withdraw Estina charges due to circumstances beyond our control'
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.