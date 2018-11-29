Eskom says it has secured 73% of funding for 2018/2019 year

The utility released its interim results on Wednesday in Johannesburg, with chairperson Jabu Mabuza saying that the company is locked in a loss-making position.

It's a flicker of hope in an otherwise dark hole that the power utility finds itself in.

Eskom's net profit has dropped by 89%. Chief financial officer Calib Cassim says it’s difficult to secure funding without government guarantees.

“The majority of our funding programme is linked to guaranteed debt and you will see up until it has been utilised, we only have R14 billion that is remaining in terms of the R350 billion.”

He says this does not mean the parastatal will keep approaching government for more cash injections.

“Once you repay some of that guaranteed debt, that amount becomes available to Eskom again following the necessary process. We’ve managed to raise the R53 billion for this financial year. We’re confident that what we’re working on will execute the remaining funding requirement.”

