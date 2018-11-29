Eskom says it has secured 73% of funding for 2018/2019 year
The utility released its interim results on Wednesday in Johannesburg, with chairperson Jabu Mabuza saying that the company is locked in a loss-making position.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it has secured 73% of the funding required for the 2018/2019 year.
It's a flicker of hope in an otherwise dark hole that the power utility finds itself in.
The utility released its interim results on Wednesday in Johannesburg.
Chairperson Jabu Mabuza says the company is locked in a loss-making position.
Eskom's net profit has dropped by 89%. Chief financial officer Calib Cassim says it’s difficult to secure funding without government guarantees.
“The majority of our funding programme is linked to guaranteed debt and you will see up until it has been utilised, we only have R14 billion that is remaining in terms of the R350 billion.”
He says this does not mean the parastatal will keep approaching government for more cash injections.
“Once you repay some of that guaranteed debt, that amount becomes available to Eskom again following the necessary process. We’ve managed to raise the R53 billion for this financial year. We’re confident that what we’re working on will execute the remaining funding requirement.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
-
Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'Guptas had power to summon Zuma to their home'
-
Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime
-
New CFO Cassim confident Eskom can be turned around
-
Gupta assets: ANN7 building auctioned off for R29.5m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.