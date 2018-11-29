Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday

The power utility said on its Twitter account the power cuts are as a result of increased plant outages.

Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage 1 loadshedding between midday and 10pm on Thursday.

The power utility said on its Twitter account the power cuts are as a result of increased plant outages.

It’s called on non-Eskom customers to contact their municipalities for a list of affected areas.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA