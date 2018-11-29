Cassim: 'Eskom still has a lot to do to root out corruption'

The parastatal has once again painted a bleak picture of its finances showing a decrease in profit of 89% in the 2018/2019 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim says there’s still a lot the company has to do to root out corruption.

The parastatal has once again painted a bleak picture of its finances, showing a decrease in profit of 89% in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The utility released its interim financial results on Wednesday.

Cassim says although several investigations into the state of affairs at the parastatal are still ongoing, much more needs to be done.

"We want to see people effectively going to jail. We've reiterated this a number of times. Then we have the parliamentary portfolio committee... we have to get to that conclusion sooner rather than later."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)