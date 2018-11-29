Elgar: ‘It’s bullsh*t that I've been pigeonholed as a Test player’
Proteas batsman Dean Elgar hit out at his detractors who have labelled him a Test player, with a robust 79 off 58 balls to help the Tshwane Spartans claim a four-wicket win over the Jozi Stars in a Mzansi Super League fixture on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Dean Elgar hit out at his detractors who have labelled him a Test player, with a robust 79 off 58 balls to help the Tshwane Spartans claim a four-wicket win over the Jozi Stars in a Mzansi Super League fixture at SuperSport Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The Proteas batsman has often been pigeonholed as a long-format player and his abilities in limited overs cricket have been undermined on numerous occasions.
Those utterances resurfaced again when Elgar failed to grab his opportunity in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe last month, scoring only six runs in two innings at the top of the order for South Africa in what was seen as an opportunity for the left-hander to put his name in the hat for World Cup selection next year.
After his innings at SuperSport Park, Elgar said that it was unfair that he has been labelled at a red ball specialist in his career.
“This innings is a nice way to shut people up I guess. I don’t box myself up as a red ball cricketer and that’s the only person that matters and I don’t really care about the critics and what they have to say about my cricket.”
“I have always been a white ball cricketer, that’s what I have always played when I was growing up at school because we never got to play the long format.”
Elgar says that the labelling came early in his career and he doesn’t quite understand why cricket experts had pigeonholed him.
“It started early on in my career and I don’t know why because I had done pretty well in all formats of the game. One person had one thing to say and everybody just went with it. I think its bullsh*t and it leaves a bitter taste in a player’s mouth, which is quite disappointing.”
Elgar might still be given another opportunity to silence his critics in coloured clothing when the Pakistan series gets underway in January 2019 but for now, his focus will be on trying to win more games for the Tshwane Spartans and secure them a playoff spot.
Popular in Sport
-
Pirates ease past Light Stars in CAF Champions League return
-
Banyana’s Jane to miss Women’s Afcon final
-
Liverpool on the ropes as PSG close in on Champions League knockouts
-
Jake White eyed as Wallabies coach – reports
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
-
Woodwork denies Bloemfontein Celtic top place
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.