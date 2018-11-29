Elgar: ‘It’s bullsh*t that I've been pigeonholed as a Test player’

Proteas batsman Dean Elgar hit out at his detractors who have labelled him a Test player, with a robust 79 off 58 balls to help the Tshwane Spartans claim a four-wicket win over the Jozi Stars in a Mzansi Super League fixture on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Dean Elgar hit out at his detractors who have labelled him a Test player, with a robust 79 off 58 balls to help the Tshwane Spartans claim a four-wicket win over the Jozi Stars in a Mzansi Super League fixture at SuperSport Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Proteas batsman has often been pigeonholed as a long-format player and his abilities in limited overs cricket have been undermined on numerous occasions.

Those utterances resurfaced again when Elgar failed to grab his opportunity in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe last month, scoring only six runs in two innings at the top of the order for South Africa in what was seen as an opportunity for the left-hander to put his name in the hat for World Cup selection next year.

After his innings at SuperSport Park, Elgar said that it was unfair that he has been labelled at a red ball specialist in his career.

“This innings is a nice way to shut people up I guess. I don’t box myself up as a red ball cricketer and that’s the only person that matters and I don’t really care about the critics and what they have to say about my cricket.”

“I have always been a white ball cricketer, that’s what I have always played when I was growing up at school because we never got to play the long format.”

Elgar says that the labelling came early in his career and he doesn’t quite understand why cricket experts had pigeonholed him.

“It started early on in my career and I don’t know why because I had done pretty well in all formats of the game. One person had one thing to say and everybody just went with it. I think its bullsh*t and it leaves a bitter taste in a player’s mouth, which is quite disappointing.”

Elgar might still be given another opportunity to silence his critics in coloured clothing when the Pakistan series gets underway in January 2019 but for now, his focus will be on trying to win more games for the Tshwane Spartans and secure them a playoff spot.