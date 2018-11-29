Dros rape suspect has better chance of evaluation at Weskoppies, says NPA

Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old in the bathroom of a Dros outlet in Silverton in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow stands a better chance of getting admitted soon at the Westkoppies Psychiatric Hospital for his assessment.

This is despite the fact that a spot at the facility will only be available next year and he is number 14 on the waiting list.

The case has been postponed to 15 January.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse organisation says it's disappointed with delays in the case because the State could not find space for the accused to undergo a mental evaluation.

Ninow was due to be booked at Weskoppies on Thursday.

But there was still no bed available for him with only one available next year.

The organisation's Tanya Otto “Why is there not a bed open? Is there not another facility he can go to? Is there another private or pro-bono facility that can see him?”

But NPA's Phindi Louw says his best chance of getting evaluated is at that facility.

“In Gauteng, Weskoppies is the only one. Queues in other facilities are worse.”

The accused is expected back in court on 15 January but the state says if a spot at the mental hospital becomes available before then, he would have to appear in court before he is transferred.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)