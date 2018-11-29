Tutu, Gwangwa to be honoured at SA Man of the Year Awards

Desmond Tutu, Professor Sam Sangweni and Jonas Gwangwa - among others - are being recognised for their contribution to building a prosperous and peaceful South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be awarded the lifetime award on Thursday night at the 4th South African Man of the Year Awards hosted by the Gauteng provincial government at Carnival City.

The archbishop is receiving the award alongside Professor Sam Sangweni and musician Jonas Gwangwa among others.

They're being recognised for their contribution to building a prosperous and peaceful South Africa.

Acting CEO at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation Razaan Bailey says while the arch is in good health, he won’t be able to attend the event.

“The Archbishop is retired from public life as his age and health don’t permit that much travel, so he won’t be at the award ceremony tonight.”