CT law officials 'won't work overtime during festive until demands met'

Four hundred officers working in four districts are refusing to work overtime until the city listens to their grievances.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says City of Cape Town law enforcement officials won't work overtime this festive season until their demands are met.

They claim the city is underpaying them and wants the issue to be addressed before the new month.

Samwu's Xolisi Diniso said: “The City of Cape Town came to a conclusion that apparently most of our law enforcement officers were not at the right scale. In terms of their job description, they are supposed to be paid a salary of 3-7 grade."

Diniso says their members will continue to work the normal hours, but won't be available for overtime until the situation changes.