CT law officials 'won't work overtime during festive until demands met'
Four hundred officers working in four districts are refusing to work overtime until the city listens to their grievances.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says City of Cape Town law enforcement officials won't work overtime this festive season until their demands are met.
Four hundred officers working in four districts are refusing to work overtime until the city listens to their grievances.
They claim the city is underpaying them and wants the issue to be addressed before the new month.
Samwu's Xolisi Diniso said: “The City of Cape Town came to a conclusion that apparently most of our law enforcement officers were not at the right scale. In terms of their job description, they are supposed to be paid a salary of 3-7 grade."
Diniso says their members will continue to work the normal hours, but won't be available for overtime until the situation changes.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
National Assembly adopts report on Eskom inquiry
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
5 dead in Mpumalanga accident
-
Carolus: 'Gigaba allowed Jet Airways CEO to pressurise SAA to drop Mumbai route'
-
Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.